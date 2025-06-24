Left Menu

Pakistan Urges Peace in Turbulent West Asia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in West Asia during meetings with Saudi and Qatari envoys. He emphasized Pakistan's commitment to peace and diplomacy. The situation intensified following Iran's missile attacks on the US base in Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:49 IST
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held urgent discussions with the envoys of Saudi Arabia and Qatar as Pakistan voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in West Asia.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with Qatar following recent regional tensions.

The Foreign Office expressed alarm at increased hostilities, particularly after Iran's missile attack on a US base in Qatar, calling for dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

