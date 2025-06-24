The UK government has acknowledged China's increasing attempts at espionage and interference in the nation's democracy, even as it stresses the importance of maintaining a strong economic partnership with Beijing. Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted this dual necessity, noting, "China's power is an inescapable fact." The remarks came as part of an overview of findings from the government's recent "China audit," which aims to balance economic and security interests.

The audit suggests China's activities pose a "geostrategic challenge" but stops short of labeling the country as a direct threat, unlike Russia. The UK's nuanced approach includes fostering trade relations while addressing significant security concerns, such as cyber security and human rights issues. Critics, especially within the Conservative Party, argue that the government's stance signals a degree of naivety regarding China's reliability and intentions.

In response, the UK government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership plans to increase security spending as part of its broader national strategy, with the spending set to rise to 5% of GDP by 2035. This increase comes amid promises to strengthen national resilience in light of growing international tensions and economic interdependencies. No immediate comment was available from China concerning the review.

