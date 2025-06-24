Political Tussle: Expulsions Rock Samajwadi Party

In a significant political development, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana commented on the expulsion of three Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators for alleged disloyalty to party principles. The decision follows accusations of cross-voting in favor of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh, and Manoj Kumar Pandey, all expelled legislators, are said to have violated the party's core values, earning their removal from SP ranks. Speaker Mahana clarified that the party is entitled to file a petition concerning the membership status of these individuals, though no such petition has been initiated thus far.

The SP claims the MLAs acted against public interest by endorsing ideologies contrary to the party's intent, warning that future deviations will result in permanent expulsion. The MLAs have contested the party's decision, questioning the internal leadership's consistency and ideological direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)