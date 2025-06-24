Left Menu

Political Tussle: Expulsions Rock Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana addressed the expulsion of three Samajwadi Party MLAs accused of siding with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. The expelled legislators, Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh, and Manoj Kumar Pandey, were charged with actions contradicting SP’s core values. No official petition regarding their membership has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST
Political Tussle: Expulsions Rock Samajwadi Party
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana commented on the expulsion of three Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators for alleged disloyalty to party principles. The decision follows accusations of cross-voting in favor of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh, and Manoj Kumar Pandey, all expelled legislators, are said to have violated the party's core values, earning their removal from SP ranks. Speaker Mahana clarified that the party is entitled to file a petition concerning the membership status of these individuals, though no such petition has been initiated thus far.

The SP claims the MLAs acted against public interest by endorsing ideologies contrary to the party's intent, warning that future deviations will result in permanent expulsion. The MLAs have contested the party's decision, questioning the internal leadership's consistency and ideological direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025