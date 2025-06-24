Bhagat Singh Koshyari Reflects on Emergency Ordeal
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari recalls the hardships during his imprisonment in the Emergency. Working for RSS, he was arrested, facing tough conditions. He credits RSS and BJP for preventing a repeat. Koshyari suggests tough decisions are necessary in politics, mentioning Article 370's abrogation.
On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari recounted his grim experiences of being imprisoned during that grim period. Speaking to PTI, Koshyari emphasized the chilling memories that endure to this day.
As an RSS worker in Pithoragarh, Koshyari was a vocal critic of the government, publishing his own newspaper to spread awareness. His fears materialized as the police came to arrest him one rainy night, leading to his incarceration in Almora jail where he faced harsh conditions and isolation from family.
Koshyari expressed confidence that such a scenario would not recur with RSS and BJP in power, advocating for the importance of tough political decisions, like the abrogation of Article 370. He criticized the opposition for unfounded critiques, asserting their diminished credibility with the public.
