Trump's NATO Commitment in Question Amid Defense Spending Debate

President Trump questioned the U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact, citing undefined terms. As NATO seeks to impress unity at a Netherlands summit, Secretary General Rutte assured full U.S. support. The focus is on defense spending, with expectations of 5% GDP spending amid tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by questioning the U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact. His remarks come ahead of a pivotal summit in the Netherlands aimed at demonstrating alliance unity against Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte swiftly countered Trump's doubts, asserting the U.S.'s unwavering support for NATO's Article 5. Rutte also praised Trump for his efforts to bolster defense spending among European allies.

The summit will focus on increasing NATO members' defense expenditure to 5% of GDP, a significant boost from the current 2% target, aligning with Trump's advocacy for enhanced military funding amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

