Trump's NATO Commitment in Question Amid Defense Spending Debate

During a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by questioning the U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact. His remarks come ahead of a pivotal summit in the Netherlands aimed at demonstrating alliance unity against Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte swiftly countered Trump's doubts, asserting the U.S.'s unwavering support for NATO's Article 5. Rutte also praised Trump for his efforts to bolster defense spending among European allies.

The summit will focus on increasing NATO members' defense expenditure to 5% of GDP, a significant boost from the current 2% target, aligning with Trump's advocacy for enhanced military funding amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)