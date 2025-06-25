U.S. Strikes on Iran: Assessing the Nuclear Impact

The United States conducted strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities with the intention of weakening its nuclear weapon production capabilities, according to acting U.S. envoy to the U.N., Dorothy Shea. Shea addressed the U.N. Security Council, citing self-defense under the U.N. Charter as the basis for the action.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes successfully dismantled key elements of Iran's nuclear enrichment infrastructure. He also revealed a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Although the effects of the strikes are yet to be completely evaluated, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon confirmed that the imminent nuclear threat is curtailed.

The U.N. Security Council's recent meeting focused on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran amidst unresolved objectives, noted by U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo. Trump's withdrawal from the deal in 2018 led to re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran's gradual deviation from its nuclear obligations under the accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)