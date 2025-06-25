Left Menu

Trump's Strikes on Iran: A Controversial Ceasefire Gamble

The Trump administration postponed Senate and House briefings about weekend strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Lawmakers demand more details on Trump's unilateral decision, criticizing the lack of congressional approval. Confusion persists despite a declared ceasefire with Israel and Iran, which briefly faltered amid missile accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 03:32 IST
The Trump administration postponed classified briefings for Senate and House members on Tuesday, igniting demands for answers concerning recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Lawmakers seek clarity on President Trump's unilateral actions, questioning the lack of congressional consultation, despite a reported ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The Senate briefing is rescheduled for Thursday, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to attend. Meanwhile, the House session is moved to Friday. Democrats emphasize legal obligations to inform Congress, expressing outrage over the briefings' delay.

Trump's actions prompted praise and criticism from both parties. Speaker Mike Johnson defended the strikes, asserting Trump's decision-making power, while congressional Democrats push for further transparency and scrutiny of the administration's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

