India's 'Undeclared Emergency': A Systematic Assault on Democracy

In a bold assertion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has claimed that India has been enduring an 'Undeclared Emergency' for the past eleven years under the governance of the BJP. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency formerly declared by Indira Gandhi, Ramesh leveled charges of a systematic assault on democracy.

The Congress General Secretary accused the BJP of undermining India's Constitution, stifling parliamentary processes, and manipulating constitutional bodies to serve its interests. He expressed concerns over the erosion of judicial independence and media control, identifying these as crucial pillars of democracy under threat.

Ramesh also pointed towards arbitrary suspension of MPs and delays in judicial appointments as evidence of eroding democratic norms. In his criticisms, he highlighted the misuse of investigative agencies to target opposition leaders, further calling out attempts to disrupt center-state relations by destabilizing opposition-led governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)