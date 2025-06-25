Left Menu

Europe's Growing Role in a New NATO

Finland's President highlights Europe's increased responsibility in NATO amidst rising tensions with Russia and Cold War-level defense spending. He describes the emergence of a more balanced NATO at the Hague summit, emphasizing Europe's role in the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:25 IST
Europe's Growing Role in a New NATO
President
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Europe is taking on greater responsibility within NATO, as rising tensions with Russia lead to increased defense spending reminiscent of the Cold War era. This statement comes from Finland's President Alexander Stubb.

Speaking ahead of a key NATO summit in the Hague, President Stubb described the emergence of what he calls 'a new NATO'.

The evolving alliance is marked by a more balanced distribution of responsibilities, with Europe playing a crucial role in its strategic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025