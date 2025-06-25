Europe's Growing Role in a New NATO

Europe is taking on greater responsibility within NATO, as rising tensions with Russia lead to increased defense spending reminiscent of the Cold War era. This statement comes from Finland's President Alexander Stubb.

Speaking ahead of a key NATO summit in the Hague, President Stubb described the emergence of what he calls 'a new NATO'.

The evolving alliance is marked by a more balanced distribution of responsibilities, with Europe playing a crucial role in its strategic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)