Europe's Growing Role in a New NATO
Finland's President highlights Europe's increased responsibility in NATO amidst rising tensions with Russia and Cold War-level defense spending. He describes the emergence of a more balanced NATO at the Hague summit, emphasizing Europe's role in the alliance.
Updated: 25-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:25 IST
Europe is taking on greater responsibility within NATO, as rising tensions with Russia lead to increased defense spending reminiscent of the Cold War era. This statement comes from Finland's President Alexander Stubb.
Speaking ahead of a key NATO summit in the Hague, President Stubb described the emergence of what he calls 'a new NATO'.
The evolving alliance is marked by a more balanced distribution of responsibilities, with Europe playing a crucial role in its strategic dynamics.
