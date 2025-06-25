Congress vs. BJP: Clash Over Constitution and Emergency Anniversary

In Madhya Pradesh, the political war of words continues as Congress leaders accuse the BJP of hypocrisy for commemorating the Emergency's 50th anniversary while allegedly eroding constitutional values. They claim the BJP has undermined democracy by toppling elected governments and marginalizing minority communities.

Key Congress figures, including Digvijaya Singh and state party head Jitu Patwari, spearheaded a protest demanding the installation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at a high court site in Gwalior. They allege that the BJP's refusal to do so reflects an anti-constitutional stance, while Congress's demonstration seeks to defend democratic principles.

The BJP, however, dismisses these allegations, labeling the Congress's protests as insincere. BJP vice president Saroj Pandey accuses Congress of lacking moral authority, due to its past actions during the Emergency period under Indira Gandhi's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)