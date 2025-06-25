Conspiracy Theories and Political Tensions in Rajasthan

In a bold political allegation, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of plotting to remove Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma from power. Speaking in Jodhpur, Gehlot cautioned Sharma about looming threats from within his party that could spell political disaster if ignored.

Gehlot painted a grim picture of the state's current affairs, citing public dissatisfaction under the BJP's governance. He insisted that the ruling party would benefit from engaging with the public to truly understand the prevailing concerns.

The former chief minister further condemned the BJP's recurring emphasis on the Emergency period, asserting it as a failed tactic to discredit Congress, despite the latter's historic victory under Indira Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)