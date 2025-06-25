Left Menu

France Scrutinizes Damage to Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Following U.S. and Israeli strikes, France is conducting its own investigation into the damage to Iran's nuclear facilities, as reported by President Macron. While former President Trump claimed severe destruction, the U.S. intelligence had been inconclusive.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has launched its own investigation into the extent of damage at Iran's nuclear facilities, President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Wednesday. This move comes in the wake of military strikes by the United States and Israel.

On the same day, former U.S. President Donald Trump reported that the strikes caused severe destruction, stating there was 'obliteration.' However, he also noted that U.S. intelligence reports had been inconclusive.

This development raises questions about the actual impact of the military actions and the accuracy of the initial damage assessments.

