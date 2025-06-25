France Scrutinizes Damage to Iran's Nuclear Facilities

France has launched its own investigation into the extent of damage at Iran's nuclear facilities, President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Wednesday. This move comes in the wake of military strikes by the United States and Israel.

On the same day, former U.S. President Donald Trump reported that the strikes caused severe destruction, stating there was 'obliteration.' However, he also noted that U.S. intelligence reports had been inconclusive.

This development raises questions about the actual impact of the military actions and the accuracy of the initial damage assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)