Tussle Over Lungu's Final Resting Place: A Diplomatic Row

The burial of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has been delayed by a South African court. This intervention has come amid a heated dispute between Lungu's family and the Zambian government concerning his burial site.

Lungu, who succumbed to illness in South Africa, was a controversial figure in Zambian politics, having been both praised and criticized during his tenure from 2015 to 2021. His death has reignited tensions with his political rival, current President Hakainde Hichilema.

While Lungu's family seeks a private funeral away from Zambia, the government insists on a state burial, leading to legal proceedings and further negotiation. The matter is to be resolved by the Zambian government by July 4, with ongoing discussions aimed at reaching a consensus.

