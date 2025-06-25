Left Menu

Trump's Upcoming Dialogue with Putin: A Hope for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to converse with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine. After the NATO summit, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed a desire to cease the war, prompting Trump's resolve to discuss this with Putin soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:01 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

