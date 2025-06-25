Trump's Upcoming Dialogue with Putin: A Hope for Peace in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to converse with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine. After the NATO summit, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed a desire to cease the war, prompting Trump's resolve to discuss this with Putin soon.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference following the NATO summit, Trump revealed that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy illuminated Zelenskiy's wish for peace.
In response, Trump committed to initiating discussions with Putin promptly to address the ongoing war.
