Political Clash over Emergency Memories: BJP vs. Congress

The BJP has taken a strong stand against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the opposition of agitation over the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' observance. This day, commemorating the Emergency's atrocities under Indira Gandhi's government 50 years ago, has triggered accusations and counterclaims between the parties.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi's government on the Emergency's 50th anniversary, accusing it of an undeclared emergency. In response, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Congress is unsettled by the focus on past wrongs, recounting the historical abuses of power during the Emergency period.

The BJP views the observance as a reminder to prevent such undemocratic developments in the future. Amid these exchanges, discussions on historical participation in India's freedom struggle and poverty eradication become battlegrounds for political sparring between the BJP and Congress.