Political Clash over Emergency Memories: BJP vs. Congress

The BJP criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party accused Congress of being rattled by the observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas,' commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, highlighting alleged governance failures under Indira Gandhi's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:24 IST
The BJP has taken a strong stand against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the opposition of agitation over the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' observance. This day, commemorating the Emergency's atrocities under Indira Gandhi's government 50 years ago, has triggered accusations and counterclaims between the parties.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi's government on the Emergency's 50th anniversary, accusing it of an undeclared emergency. In response, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Congress is unsettled by the focus on past wrongs, recounting the historical abuses of power during the Emergency period.

The BJP views the observance as a reminder to prevent such undemocratic developments in the future. Amid these exchanges, discussions on historical participation in India's freedom struggle and poverty eradication become battlegrounds for political sparring between the BJP and Congress.

