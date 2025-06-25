NATO's Big Defense Boost and Trump's Diplomacy Efforts

NATO leaders reached a consensus on dramatically increasing defense expenditure after U.S. President Donald Trump's push for greater financial commitments. At the latest summit, they reaffirmed their dedication to mutual defense, pledging 5% of GDP for core defense and security spending by 2035.

In a surprising turn, Trump indicated potential talks with Iran, despite recent hostilities, while also defending continued U.S. influence over NATO's defense strategy and stability. Trump praised NATO's member states for adhering to increased spending agreements necessary for global security.

The summit also witnessed the French President Macron's frustration at questions regarding Trump's NATO comments, while Germany's leader urged for stronger U.S. sanctions against Russia. The Dutch and American political figures exchanged views on stringent immigration laws, emphasizing shared policy approaches.