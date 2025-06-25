NATO Increases Defense Spending Amidst Trump's Pressure

NATO leaders have agreed to a major increase in defense spending demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision, made during a brief summit in the Netherlands, comes along with reaffirmed commitments to defend each other from attacks under the collective defense principle described in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

Despite President Trump's satisfaction with the agreed-upon spending goals, tensions remained as he threatened economic reprisals against Spain for planning to spend less than the new 5% GDP defense commitment. Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concerns that aggressive U.S. trade policies could hinder the initiative for increased defense budgets.

The defense spending target, increasing from a previous goal of 2% to a new combined 5% of GDP, reflects Europe's growing security concerns following Russia's actions in Ukraine. These financial commitments present a substantial challenge for European nations with already strained finances.

