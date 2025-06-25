Trump Considers Patriot Missile Supply to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating supplying Ukraine with more Patriot air-defense missiles to bolster Kyiv's defenses against Russian aggression. This development was discussed during a meeting between Trump and Ukraine's leader at a NATO summit. The potential deal opens doors for further military aid to Ukraine.
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he might supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air-defense missiles. This consideration comes in response to increasing Russian strikes, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a NATO summit.
Trump described the ongoing conflict as more challenging than previous wars, and suggested that while the Patriots are hard to procure, efforts would be made to provide them. This marks a shift from his earlier stance of halting weapon supplies initiated by former President Joe Biden.
Both leaders highlighted the discussion of critical issues such as achieving a ceasefire and protecting Ukraine's populace. Zelenskiy termed the dialogue as substantive, while Trump expressed intentions to speak with Russian President Putin for ending the war.
