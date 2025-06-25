Left Menu

Trump's NATO Stance: Promises, Ambiguity, and Defense Spending

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed support for NATO's defense guarantee, despite past ambiguities. He urged member nations to increase defense spending, achieving a pledge by leaders to invest 5% of GDP by 2035. Concerns lingered over US commitment in light of Trump's past statements and European security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:32 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his support for NATO's mutual defense guarantee, despite casting doubt on his commitment earlier. The President corrected his statements, emphasizing his endorsement of the alliance's core commitments.

During talks with European leaders at a summit in The Hague, Trump highlighted the importance of increased defense spending. NATO leaders agreed to boost their defense budgets, aiming for 5% of GDP by 2035, a significant undertaking driven by ongoing security threats, particularly from Russia and following President Putin's actions in Ukraine.

Controversy still surrounds Trump's stance on Article 5 of the NATO treaty. His vague comments prompted inquiries about the US's dedication to alliance obligations. Nevertheless, Trump assured allies of the US's steadfastness, even as tensions escalated over Iran-related defense matters, showcasing his firm stance on international military issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

