Mohan Yadav Challenges Congress Over Krishna Temple Affidavit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav challenged Congress to support building a temple at the disputed Krishna Janmabhoomi site in court. He criticized Congress for undermining the Ram Mandir movement and democracy, while BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi compared their actions to those during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:28 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a direct challenge to Congress during a seminar commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Yadav dared the party to submit an affidavit in support of constructing a temple of Lord Krishna at the disputed Mathura site.

The Chief Minister accused Congress of belittling the Ram Mandir movement, despite claiming allegiance to Lord Ram, and of historically disrespecting democratic processes. This sentiment was echoed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who linked Congress's past actions to authoritarian strategies.

The discussions at the seminar also highlighted Congress's alleged attempts to undermine democratic institutions like the Election Commission when electoral outcomes were not in their favor. The BJP criticized these actions as attempts to discredit India's democratic foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

