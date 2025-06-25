Mohan Yadav Challenges Congress Over Krishna Temple Affidavit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav challenged Congress to support building a temple at the disputed Krishna Janmabhoomi site in court. He criticized Congress for undermining the Ram Mandir movement and democracy, while BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi compared their actions to those during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a direct challenge to Congress during a seminar commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Yadav dared the party to submit an affidavit in support of constructing a temple of Lord Krishna at the disputed Mathura site.
The Chief Minister accused Congress of belittling the Ram Mandir movement, despite claiming allegiance to Lord Ram, and of historically disrespecting democratic processes. This sentiment was echoed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who linked Congress's past actions to authoritarian strategies.
The discussions at the seminar also highlighted Congress's alleged attempts to undermine democratic institutions like the Election Commission when electoral outcomes were not in their favor. The BJP criticized these actions as attempts to discredit India's democratic foundations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Yadav
- Congress
- Krishna temple
- Mathura
- Ayodhya
- Ram Mandir
- Emergency
- BJP
- Indira Gandhi
- democracy
ALSO READ
BJP Plans Mock Parliaments to Highlight Emergency Era's 'Great Sin'
BJP's Mock Parliament: Remembering the Emergency Era
Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad: Flight AI171 Emergency Unfolds
Controversy Erupts Over Liquor Sales in Ayodhya Amid BJP Criticism
Plane crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says doing everything in power to assist emergency response teams.