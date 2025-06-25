Climate Clash: EU's Green Deal Faces Setbacks Amid Political Shifts

The European Union's ambitious Green Deal, targeting climate neutrality by 2050, is encountering significant resistance amid the rising influence of far-right political factions. Recent elections have demonstrated a shift in public sentiment away from environmental issues, prompting the EU to reconsider its strategies.

The EU's executive body recently halted discussions on the Green Claims Directive, aimed at preventing greenwashing by ensuring reliable environmental claims in marketing. This decision underscores the mounting challenges the Green Deal faces as it balances environmental initiatives with economic considerations.

Despite initial support, far-right and populist movements have pressured the EU to soften its environmental goals. Internal disagreements are jeopardizing the EU's future climate policies, as stakeholders call for more economically feasible approaches to environmental change.

