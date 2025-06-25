NATO's Steadfast Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared unwavering support from the alliance, including the U.S., to uphold Ukraine against Russia's aggression. His comments followed a NATO leaders' summit in The Hague where the united assessment of Russia's threat was reiterated.

In light of President Donald Trump's softer approach to Russia, concerns arose over Washington's dedication to Kyiv. Nonetheless, Rutte assured that NATO, backed by the U.S., is resolute in maintaining Ukraine's defense, ensuring any peace settlements are durable.

As Europe pledges more defense funding, the U.S. will retain significant roles in intelligence and military backing, even as it reduces some NATO obligations. Rutte emphasized that the transition is well-orchestrated to prevent vulnerabilities that Russia might exploit.

