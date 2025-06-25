NATO's Steadfast Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Tensions
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte affirmed the alliance's unwavering commitment to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Despite Trump's conciliatory stance towards Russia, the U.S. remains involved in military support and intelligence-sharing. Europe is expected to increase defense spending, with the U.S. gradually reducing its NATO contributions.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared unwavering support from the alliance, including the U.S., to uphold Ukraine against Russia's aggression. His comments followed a NATO leaders' summit in The Hague where the united assessment of Russia's threat was reiterated.
In light of President Donald Trump's softer approach to Russia, concerns arose over Washington's dedication to Kyiv. Nonetheless, Rutte assured that NATO, backed by the U.S., is resolute in maintaining Ukraine's defense, ensuring any peace settlements are durable.
As Europe pledges more defense funding, the U.S. will retain significant roles in intelligence and military backing, even as it reduces some NATO obligations. Rutte emphasized that the transition is well-orchestrated to prevent vulnerabilities that Russia might exploit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
