Congress Aims to Block Chinese AI from US Agencies Amid Techno-Security Competition

A new bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress seeks to block Chinese AI systems from federal agencies, highlighting the US-China AI competition. Lawmakers emphasized the strategic importance of AI technology, with concerns over national security and techno-security competition playing a central role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress aims to block Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) systems from being used by federal agencies. This move underscores the strategic competition between the United States and China in the realm of AI technologies.

Rep. John Moolenaar emphasized the significance of AI as a central factor in the ongoing "new Cold War," noting that the balance of global power could hinge on leadership in AI. The rapid advancement of Chinese AI models, such as DeepSeek, has raised concerns that China is closing the gap with the United States in AI capabilities.

The US-China rivalry in AI development has significant implications for national security and the global political landscape. As US experts underscore the importance of maintaining strict export controls on advanced chips to China, lawmakers stress that the US must secure its position to ensure superior AI technologies are developed within democratic systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

