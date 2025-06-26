Left Menu

Judge Blocks Shuttering of Lifeline Program: Job Corps Stands Firm

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked efforts by President Trump's administration to shut down Job Corps, a key job training program for low-income youth, citing potential illegality. The decision came amidst concerns about the program's closure impacting numerous young people's future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 07:22 IST
Judge Blocks Shuttering of Lifeline Program: Job Corps Stands Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle Job Corps, a significant residential job training initiative serving low-income youth. The ruling determined that closing the program without congressional authorization was likely illegal, upholding a vital resource for many.

The preliminary injunction was granted following a lawsuit by the National Job Corps Association, challenging labor department actions. The administration's plans intended to end the program due to alleged cost inefficiencies, poor graduation rates, and safety issues at centers. However, the NJCA argued that the department lacked the power to eliminate such a congressionally established program.

The Judge emphasized that once Congress establishes and funds a program like Job Corps, the administration cannot unilaterally dismantle it. The decision preserves the training and opportunities the program provides to approximately 25,000 young people across the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025