Judge Blocks Shuttering of Lifeline Program: Job Corps Stands Firm
A U.S. judge temporarily blocked efforts by President Trump's administration to shut down Job Corps, a key job training program for low-income youth, citing potential illegality. The decision came amidst concerns about the program's closure impacting numerous young people's future opportunities.
A U.S. judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle Job Corps, a significant residential job training initiative serving low-income youth. The ruling determined that closing the program without congressional authorization was likely illegal, upholding a vital resource for many.
The preliminary injunction was granted following a lawsuit by the National Job Corps Association, challenging labor department actions. The administration's plans intended to end the program due to alleged cost inefficiencies, poor graduation rates, and safety issues at centers. However, the NJCA argued that the department lacked the power to eliminate such a congressionally established program.
The Judge emphasized that once Congress establishes and funds a program like Job Corps, the administration cannot unilaterally dismantle it. The decision preserves the training and opportunities the program provides to approximately 25,000 young people across the U.S.
