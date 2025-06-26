Left Menu

Senate Scrutiny: Trump's Iran Strikes Under the Microscope

Senators will meet top U.S. security officials to question the legality and effectiveness of President Trump's recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concerns arise over the necessity of congressional approval and conflicting intelligence reports on the strike's impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:53 IST
The U.S. Senate is poised for a critical briefing with top national security officials, following President Donald Trump's decision to strike three Iranian nuclear sites. The move has sparked debate over its legality and effectiveness, amidst a looming resolution demanding congressional approval for future military actions in Iran.

Senate Democrats and some Republicans contend that the White House bypassed Congress by not consulting them before the strikes. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has emphasized the need for transparency, criticizing the postponement of Senate and House briefings. CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will lead Thursday's briefing, discussing the intelligence behind Trump's decision.

Despite Trump's assertions of success, preliminary intelligence suggests limited setback to Iran's nuclear program. While some Republicans defend Trump's actions, others express concern about the constitutional implications and the potential for prolonged Middle East involvement. Senator Rand Paul underscored the importance of congressional oversight in military decisions, aligning with a resolution by Senator Tim Kaine requiring such approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

