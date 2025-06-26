Rajnath Singh's Defiant Stand at SCO: A Call to Combat Terrorism

In a firm address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity for collective global action against terrorism, while notably refraining from endorsing a joint communique. Singh's stand reflects India's dissatisfaction with the SCO's handling of cross-border terrorism concerns, particularly those linked to Pakistan.

Singh urged SCO nations to reject any form of double standards when dealing with terrorism, insisting on a unified front to confront the threat. He pointed out the regional challenges such as radicalization and security threats, attributing these issues to nations using terrorism as a state policy tool.

The minister also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack, implicating Lashkar-e-Taiba, and reiterated India's stance for preemptive defense measures. This gathering in China underscores India's persistent advocacy for transparency and cooperation in regional security dynamics.

