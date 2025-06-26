Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Defiant Stand at SCO: A Call to Combat Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the SCO to take decisive action against terrorism, highlighting cross-border threats and urging unity. India refrained from endorsing a joint communique, citing inadequate acknowledgment of its concerns. Singh emphasized peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism, calling for unequivocal condemnation and proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qingdao | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:55 IST
Rajnath Singh's Defiant Stand at SCO: A Call to Combat Terrorism
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • China

In a firm address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity for collective global action against terrorism, while notably refraining from endorsing a joint communique. Singh's stand reflects India's dissatisfaction with the SCO's handling of cross-border terrorism concerns, particularly those linked to Pakistan.

Singh urged SCO nations to reject any form of double standards when dealing with terrorism, insisting on a unified front to confront the threat. He pointed out the regional challenges such as radicalization and security threats, attributing these issues to nations using terrorism as a state policy tool.

The minister also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack, implicating Lashkar-e-Taiba, and reiterated India's stance for preemptive defense measures. This gathering in China underscores India's persistent advocacy for transparency and cooperation in regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025