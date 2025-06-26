Rajnath Singh's Defiant Stand at SCO: A Call to Combat Terrorism
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the SCO to take decisive action against terrorism, highlighting cross-border threats and urging unity. India refrained from endorsing a joint communique, citing inadequate acknowledgment of its concerns. Singh emphasized peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism, calling for unequivocal condemnation and proactive measures.
- Country:
- China
In a firm address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity for collective global action against terrorism, while notably refraining from endorsing a joint communique. Singh's stand reflects India's dissatisfaction with the SCO's handling of cross-border terrorism concerns, particularly those linked to Pakistan.
Singh urged SCO nations to reject any form of double standards when dealing with terrorism, insisting on a unified front to confront the threat. He pointed out the regional challenges such as radicalization and security threats, attributing these issues to nations using terrorism as a state policy tool.
The minister also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack, implicating Lashkar-e-Taiba, and reiterated India's stance for preemptive defense measures. This gathering in China underscores India's persistent advocacy for transparency and cooperation in regional security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Astronaut's Journey Delayed: Falcon-9 Repairs Halt Axiom-4 Mission
Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership
Quiet Revolution: India's Constitution and Its Transformative Impact
Pakistani Extradited for ISIS-Inspired Plot: A Threat Thwarted
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau