Nepalese PM KP Oli to Strengthen Ties in Spain Visit

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to visit Spain for four days starting Saturday, participating in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

During the visit, Oli will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to discuss bilateral relations and sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation between Nepal and Spain.

This trip highlights the growing relationship between the two nations, with Oli also looking to engage with the Spanish business community in an attempt to forge new economic ties.

