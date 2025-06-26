Left Menu

Nepalese PM KP Oli to Strengthen Ties in Spain Visit

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will visit Spain from June 30 to July 3 for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development. He'll hold talks with Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez and sign an MoU to boost bilateral relations. This marks an important step in Nepal-Spain relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:50 IST
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to visit Spain for four days starting Saturday, participating in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

During the visit, Oli will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to discuss bilateral relations and sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation between Nepal and Spain.

This trip highlights the growing relationship between the two nations, with Oli also looking to engage with the Spanish business community in an attempt to forge new economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

