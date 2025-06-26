Left Menu

Germany's Stance on Mediterranean Sea Rescue Funding

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced that stopping financial support for civilian sea rescue organizations in the Mediterranean aligns with Germany’s policies. Although committed to humanitarian values, Wadephul emphasized that such funding is not the foreign office's responsibility.

In a recent statement, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed his support for halting financial assistance to civilian sea rescue operations in the Mediterranean. He described the move as a necessary decision.

Addressing a news conference alongside his Canadian counterpart, Wadephul assured that Germany remains dedicated to humanitarian values.

However, he clarified that allocating funds for sea rescues is beyond the foreign office's purview, signifying a shift in Germany's operational focus.

