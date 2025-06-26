Germany's Stance on Mediterranean Sea Rescue Funding

In a recent statement, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed his support for halting financial assistance to civilian sea rescue operations in the Mediterranean. He described the move as a necessary decision.

Addressing a news conference alongside his Canadian counterpart, Wadephul assured that Germany remains dedicated to humanitarian values.

However, he clarified that allocating funds for sea rescues is beyond the foreign office's purview, signifying a shift in Germany's operational focus.

