Turkey's Unyielding Quest for F-35 Fighters

Turkey remains steadfast in its pursuit of rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program despite previous removal due to its purchase of Russian defense systems. President Erdogan is hopeful following discussions with President Trump for Turkey's reinstatement, amid ongoing technical talks and past demands for reimbursement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:35 IST
In a recent statement, President Tayyip Erdogan asserted that Turkey remains committed to reclaiming its place in the F-35 fighter jet program, originally halted due to its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems. The Turkish leader conveyed this desire to rejoin the program during a NATO summit in The Hague, where he engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Emphasizing Turkey's determination, Erdogan noted, "We have not given up on the F-35s," highlighting recent technical-level discussions to facilitate Turkey's possible return. Erdogan expressed optimism, saying, "God willing, we will make progress," indicating hopeful developments from ongoing talks.

The removal of Turkey from the F-35 program, alongside U.S. sanctions imposed in 2020, has been deemed unjust by Ankara. Turkey had been both a purchaser and manufacturer within the program and has consistently called for either reinstatement or reimbursement.

