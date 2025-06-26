Turkey's Unyielding Quest for F-35 Fighters

In a recent statement, President Tayyip Erdogan asserted that Turkey remains committed to reclaiming its place in the F-35 fighter jet program, originally halted due to its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems. The Turkish leader conveyed this desire to rejoin the program during a NATO summit in The Hague, where he engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Emphasizing Turkey's determination, Erdogan noted, "We have not given up on the F-35s," highlighting recent technical-level discussions to facilitate Turkey's possible return. Erdogan expressed optimism, saying, "God willing, we will make progress," indicating hopeful developments from ongoing talks.

The removal of Turkey from the F-35 program, alongside U.S. sanctions imposed in 2020, has been deemed unjust by Ankara. Turkey had been both a purchaser and manufacturer within the program and has consistently called for either reinstatement or reimbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)