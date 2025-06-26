Kyrgyzstan's Media Freedom Under Siege: New Restrictions Loom

In a move seen as a significant threat to press freedom, Kyrgyzstan's parliament has passed a controversial bill tightening government control over media outlets across the nation.

The legislation, approved late Wednesday, requires all news websites to register with a state-authorized body. The law grants the government the authority to issue and revoke licenses at its discretion. Legal experts and media watchdogs argue that these provisions could be used to silence independent and critical voices.

The Media Policy Institute, a prominent Kyrgyz rights group, has opposed the bill, urging President Sadyr Japarov not to enact it. Despite their appeal, Japarov, who ascended to power in a 2020 revolution known for its nationalist undercurrents, has indicated his intention to sign the bill, potentially further straining media independence in a country once seen as a beacon of press freedom in Central Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)