Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan's Media Freedom Under Siege: New Restrictions Loom

Kyrgyzstan's parliament passed a bill tightening state control over media, mandating website registration and license regulation by the government. Critics say it's a threat to press freedom. The Media Policy Institute urged President Japarov to reject it, but he appears committed to signing the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:24 IST
Kyrgyzstan's Media Freedom Under Siege: New Restrictions Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move seen as a significant threat to press freedom, Kyrgyzstan's parliament has passed a controversial bill tightening government control over media outlets across the nation.

The legislation, approved late Wednesday, requires all news websites to register with a state-authorized body. The law grants the government the authority to issue and revoke licenses at its discretion. Legal experts and media watchdogs argue that these provisions could be used to silence independent and critical voices.

The Media Policy Institute, a prominent Kyrgyz rights group, has opposed the bill, urging President Sadyr Japarov not to enact it. Despite their appeal, Japarov, who ascended to power in a 2020 revolution known for its nationalist undercurrents, has indicated his intention to sign the bill, potentially further straining media independence in a country once seen as a beacon of press freedom in Central Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025