Greece's Call for Libya Cooperation to Curb Migration Surges
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urges Libya and Europe to address increasing migrant flows from North Africa. Greece plans to deploy naval forces near Libya and seeks EU support. Key ministers will visit Libya to discuss the issue amid ongoing regional instability since Gaddafi's ousting in 2011.
In the face of escalating migration flows from North Africa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for collaboration between Libya and Europe to tackle the issue. Speaking on Thursday, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for joint efforts to curb the rising tide of migrants reaching European shores.
The Greek government announced plans to station two frigates and an additional vessel off Libya's territorial waters as a deterrent to migrants attempting to reach the southern Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos. Mitsotakis intends to highlight this growing concern during the European Union summit in Brussels.
Acknowledging Libya's internal challenges since the 2011 uprising, Mitsotakis stressed the importance of cooperation not only with Libyan authorities but also with the European Commission. Key European ministers are scheduled to visit Libya to seek solutions to the complex migration issue.
