Greece's Call for Libya Cooperation to Curb Migration Surges

In the face of escalating migration flows from North Africa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for collaboration between Libya and Europe to tackle the issue. Speaking on Thursday, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for joint efforts to curb the rising tide of migrants reaching European shores.

The Greek government announced plans to station two frigates and an additional vessel off Libya's territorial waters as a deterrent to migrants attempting to reach the southern Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos. Mitsotakis intends to highlight this growing concern during the European Union summit in Brussels.

Acknowledging Libya's internal challenges since the 2011 uprising, Mitsotakis stressed the importance of cooperation not only with Libyan authorities but also with the European Commission. Key European ministers are scheduled to visit Libya to seek solutions to the complex migration issue.