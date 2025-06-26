Sánchez's NATO Opt-Out: A Diplomatic Stand or Economic Gamble?
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez opted out from increased NATO defense spending at a recent summit, potentially risking US tariffs. He emphasized that trade policies are EU-directed, with Spain not acting independently. The move comes amid domestic political challenges, prompting debates over its impact.
- Country:
- Spain
In a bold move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez exited the recent NATO summit securing an exemption from the alliance's unanimous decision to escalate defense spending. The progressive leader, however, managed to provoke fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.
Sánchez held firm on his decision to maintain defense spending at 2.1% of GDP, labeling it 'sufficient and realistic' amid calls from NATO for 5%. This decision was rebuffed by Trump, who criticized Spain's approach, suggesting higher trade tariffs as a potential repercussion.
As Sánchez navigates this international diplomatic issue, he faces mounting domestic pressure. Corruption allegations within his party and calls for early elections compound the challenges, placing his leadership under scrutiny from both international allies and domestic critics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sánchez
- NATO
- opt-out
- US tariffs
- defense spending
- trade policy
- EU
- Spain
- Trump
- domestic politics
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The Billionaire Feud with Billion-Dollar Stakes
Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision
Ocean Race Europe: Yachts Turned Floating Laboratories
European Industry Faces Rare Earths Supply Crunch
European Stocks Plummet Amid Trade Anxiety and Geopolitical Tensions