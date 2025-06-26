Sánchez's NATO Opt-Out: A Diplomatic Stand or Economic Gamble?

In a bold move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez exited the recent NATO summit securing an exemption from the alliance's unanimous decision to escalate defense spending. The progressive leader, however, managed to provoke fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

Sánchez held firm on his decision to maintain defense spending at 2.1% of GDP, labeling it 'sufficient and realistic' amid calls from NATO for 5%. This decision was rebuffed by Trump, who criticized Spain's approach, suggesting higher trade tariffs as a potential repercussion.

As Sánchez navigates this international diplomatic issue, he faces mounting domestic pressure. Corruption allegations within his party and calls for early elections compound the challenges, placing his leadership under scrutiny from both international allies and domestic critics.

