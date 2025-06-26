Left Menu

Sánchez's NATO Opt-Out: A Diplomatic Stand or Economic Gamble?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez opted out from increased NATO defense spending at a recent summit, potentially risking US tariffs. He emphasized that trade policies are EU-directed, with Spain not acting independently. The move comes amid domestic political challenges, prompting debates over its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:11 IST
Sánchez's NATO Opt-Out: A Diplomatic Stand or Economic Gamble?
Sánchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a bold move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez exited the recent NATO summit securing an exemption from the alliance's unanimous decision to escalate defense spending. The progressive leader, however, managed to provoke fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

Sánchez held firm on his decision to maintain defense spending at 2.1% of GDP, labeling it 'sufficient and realistic' amid calls from NATO for 5%. This decision was rebuffed by Trump, who criticized Spain's approach, suggesting higher trade tariffs as a potential repercussion.

As Sánchez navigates this international diplomatic issue, he faces mounting domestic pressure. Corruption allegations within his party and calls for early elections compound the challenges, placing his leadership under scrutiny from both international allies and domestic critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025