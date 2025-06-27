Decade of Dedication: Crafting the Bunker-Buster

The United States executed a calculated strike on two Iranian nuclear facilities using specialized 'bunker-buster' bombs, according to Pentagon leaders. These bombs, the result of over 15 years of intelligence and weapons design, were engineered specifically to target these sites.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the weapons. They cited extensive testing and use of advanced simulations in designing the 30,000-pound GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator. The bombs hit their targets, yet questions linger about the state of Iranian enriched uranium.

Particular attention was given to Fordo, a fortified nuclear site. The attack entailed precise bombings on ventilation routes with B-2 stealth bombers, ensuring destruction of the underground facilities. Yet uncertainties persist regarding the location of the enriched uranium, leaving some critical questions unanswered.

