Diplomatic Rift: Thailand and Cambodia's Tension Over Border Dispute

In an unexpected turn of events, Thailand's foreign ministry was taken aback by public criticism from Cambodia's influential former leader, Hun Sen. This comes amidst a tense diplomatic dispute over a longstanding border row with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the center.

During a lengthy televised address, Hun Sen, despite stepping down as Cambodia's leader in 2023, criticized Shinawatra and her father, former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra, over their handling of tensions. Hun Sen, now Cambodia's senate president, accused the younger Shinawatra of undermining him and his son, current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Despite the heated rhetoric, Thailand remains committed to diplomatic dialogue. The foreign ministry insists on keeping communication channels open, aiming for a resolution through peaceful negotiations. However, Cambodia has involved the International Court of Justice, which Thailand does not recognize, complicating the resolution process.

