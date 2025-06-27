US Domestic News: Fed Speculations, Supreme Court Rulings, and More

Speculations around the Federal Reserve's leadership changes are causing a divergence in market predictions. Investors believe a shift to a more dovish Fed chief next year could influence interest rate forecasts, but caution prevails regarding actual policy changes.

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to rule on key issues including the FCC's funding mechanism for expanding broadband access and the constitutionality of Obamacare's preventive care provisions. These decisions could significantly impact telecommunications and healthcare legislation.

In political maneuvers, the Trump administration's agenda includes potential deportations and new tax-spending bills, while executive orders are poised to drive AI development to compete with China. Meanwhile, the White House seeks funding reductions for international war crime investigations, marking a controversial policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)