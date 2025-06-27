Issa Tchiroma Bakary's Presidential Bid: A Potential Game-Changer in Cameroonian Politics

In a move that could reshape Cameroon's political landscape, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a prominent ally of the country's long-serving president, has resigned from his ministerial position to run for president in the forthcoming October elections.

Tchiroma, known for his previous role as government spokesperson, announced his resignation as the employment minister, citing broad public demand for change. He revealed his decision in an interview with a social media influencer, stating his commitment to respond to the populace's call from all regions of Cameroon.

With President Paul Biya yet to confirm his candidacy, Tchiroma's decision has stirred speculation about potential shifts in power dynamics, particularly in the northern regions which traditionally supported Biya's party. Tchiroma aims to drive reforms, including a referendum on federalism and emphasis on youth employment and education, challenging the longstanding political dominance in Cameroon.

(With inputs from agencies.)