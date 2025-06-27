Left Menu

Rwanda-DRC Peace Agreement Brokered to End Conflict

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a U.S.-mediated peace agreement aimed at halting the ongoing conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and uprooted countless others this year. The signing took place in Washington, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:56 IST
Rwanda-DRC Peace Agreement Brokered to End Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have inked a peace agreement that could potentially end the violent clashes which have claimed numerous lives and led to mass displacements over the past year. The accord, facilitated by the United States, marks a hopeful turn in the protracted regional conflict.

The agreement was signed at the Department of State in Washington, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a key role in mediating between the two nations. This move highlights the international community's commitment to restoring stability in the volatile region.

This deal is seen as a critical step toward resolving tensions and establishing peace, thereby allowing affected communities in both countries to begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025