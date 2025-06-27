Rwanda-DRC Peace Agreement Brokered to End Conflict
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a U.S.-mediated peace agreement aimed at halting the ongoing conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and uprooted countless others this year. The signing took place in Washington, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In a significant diplomatic development, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have inked a peace agreement that could potentially end the violent clashes which have claimed numerous lives and led to mass displacements over the past year. The accord, facilitated by the United States, marks a hopeful turn in the protracted regional conflict.
The agreement was signed at the Department of State in Washington, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a key role in mediating between the two nations. This move highlights the international community's commitment to restoring stability in the volatile region.
This deal is seen as a critical step toward resolving tensions and establishing peace, thereby allowing affected communities in both countries to begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding.
