Left Menu

U.S. Halts Trade Talks with Canada Over Tech Tax Dispute

President Donald Trump announced the cessation of trade talks with Canada over a digital services tax affecting technology companies. Terming it an 'egregious Tax,' Trump declared an immediate halt to discussions, with a warning of impending tariffs for Canadian businesses within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:24 IST
U.S. Halts Trade Talks with Canada Over Tech Tax Dispute
President Donald Trump

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the United States would cease all trade negotiations with Canada. This decision comes as a response to Canada's implementation of a digital services tax on technology companies, which Trump deemed a 'direct and blatant attack' on U.S. interests.

The President took to Truth Social to announce, 'Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately.' This highlights the escalating tensions between the two nations over issues of international business and digital commerce.

Trump further emphasized the urgency of the matter by stating that Canada would be informed of new tariffs imposed on their business activities within a week. This development marks a significant shift in trade dynamics, potentially impacting cross-border economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025