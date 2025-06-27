U.S. Halts Trade Talks with Canada Over Tech Tax Dispute

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the United States would cease all trade negotiations with Canada. This decision comes as a response to Canada's implementation of a digital services tax on technology companies, which Trump deemed a 'direct and blatant attack' on U.S. interests.

The President took to Truth Social to announce, 'Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately.' This highlights the escalating tensions between the two nations over issues of international business and digital commerce.

Trump further emphasized the urgency of the matter by stating that Canada would be informed of new tariffs imposed on their business activities within a week. This development marks a significant shift in trade dynamics, potentially impacting cross-border economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)