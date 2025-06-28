Rising Tensions: Thai Prime Minister Faces Pressure Amid Protests

In Bangkok, a significant protest has emerged against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is under fire over a contentious border dispute with Cambodia. As she navigates a fragile coalition and economic challenges, demonstrators have ramped up pressure calling for her resignation.

Organized by the United Force of the Land, largely nationalist activists gathered at the Victory Monument, marking the largest anti-government demonstration since Shinawatra's party gained power in 2023. Past protests influenced political interventions, leading to military coups in 2006 and 2014, posing potential threats to Thailand's economic recovery.

Despite facing possible removal from office following a leaked phone call scandal involving a former Cambodian premier, Shinawatra aims for diplomatic resolutions while maintaining peace during the ongoing protests.