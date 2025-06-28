Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Thai Prime Minister Faces Pressure Amid Protests

Protesters gathered in Bangkok demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's resignation due to government troubles with Cambodia. Pressure mounts as her government struggles with economic recovery and coalition stability, facing potential no-confidence vote. Shinawatra remains calm, ensuring peaceful protests and confronting leaked phone call backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Bangkok, a significant protest has emerged against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is under fire over a contentious border dispute with Cambodia. As she navigates a fragile coalition and economic challenges, demonstrators have ramped up pressure calling for her resignation.

Organized by the United Force of the Land, largely nationalist activists gathered at the Victory Monument, marking the largest anti-government demonstration since Shinawatra's party gained power in 2023. Past protests influenced political interventions, leading to military coups in 2006 and 2014, posing potential threats to Thailand's economic recovery.

Despite facing possible removal from office following a leaked phone call scandal involving a former Cambodian premier, Shinawatra aims for diplomatic resolutions while maintaining peace during the ongoing protests.

