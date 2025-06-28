Left Menu

Putin Accuses the West of Encouraging Separatism in Russia

President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of fostering separatism in Russia amid ongoing tensions over the Ukraine conflict. Putin criticized the West for ignoring Russia’s security concerns, claiming betrayal over NATO expansions. He asserted that Moscow would no longer engage in one-sided interactions with Western countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin has charged Western nations with fostering separatism in Russia, intensifying the already strained relations with the West over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a summit in Minsk, Putin emphasized that Western countries have historically ignored threats against Moscow as long as they serve their own interests. He accused them of supporting separatism and terrorism against Russia.

Putin further criticized NATO's expansion and defense spending, claiming the bloc mischaracterizes Russia as aggressive while disregarding Moscow's security concerns. He vowed that Russia will no longer engage in one-sided dialogues with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

