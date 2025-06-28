Putin Accuses the West of Encouraging Separatism in Russia

President Vladimir Putin has charged Western nations with fostering separatism in Russia, intensifying the already strained relations with the West over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a summit in Minsk, Putin emphasized that Western countries have historically ignored threats against Moscow as long as they serve their own interests. He accused them of supporting separatism and terrorism against Russia.

Putin further criticized NATO's expansion and defense spending, claiming the bloc mischaracterizes Russia as aggressive while disregarding Moscow's security concerns. He vowed that Russia will no longer engage in one-sided dialogues with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)