Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Set to Strengthen Ties in Spain: Key Highlights of Official Visit

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli embarks on a six-day visit to Spain, leading a delegation to the UN's Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development. The visit includes meetings with global leaders, a business promotion event, and engagements with the Nepali diaspora, enhancing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:08 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Set to Strengthen Ties in Spain: Key Highlights of Official Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will depart for Spain on Saturday evening for a six-day official visit. The primary agenda includes attending the UN's Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD-4) in Seville.

During his visit, Oli will lead a 21-member delegation and will address the conference as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries. The visit is at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Aside from the conference, Oli will participate in a business promotion programme in Madrid and engage in bilateral meetings with Spanish King Philip II, Prime Minister Sanchez, and other leaders. He will also meet with the Nepali diaspora before concluding his visit on July 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

