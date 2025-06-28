Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions

Tensions are escalating in Bihar's political landscape as the opposition INDIA bloc accuses the NDA government of abusing its power to skew upcoming assembly elections. The contention centers around the revised electoral roll, which opposition parties suspect is being altered to benefit the BJP.

In counteraction, Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi dismissed the accusations, describing them as attempts by the opposing coalition to preemptively explain their potential electoral failure. They stressed that the electoral roll revision is standard procedure aimed at maintaining accuracy and transparency.

As the INDIA bloc prepares to present its grievances to the Election Commission, warning of potential actions if ignored, the political climate in Bihar remains charged with both sides trading barbs over electoral legitimacy and fairness.