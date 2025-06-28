Scindia Slams Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Amid FIR Controversy

Union Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia has sharply criticized Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari following the filing of an FIR against him. The case, registered in the Ashoknagar district, accuses Patwari of persuading a man to falsely claim being fed faeces, an act Scindia condemned as degrading to the dignity of his office.

Addressing reporters in Guna district, Scindia accused the Congress party of undermining national interests both domestically and internationally. He lamented that the alleged actions by Patwari reflect on the party's core values and stressed the importance of integrity in public service, warning against setting a negative precedent for Congress workers.

Echoing commitment to justice, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma vowed that the law applies equally to all, emphasizing no special treatment would be afforded to Patwari or any party figures. An affidavit by Gajraj Lodhi, central to the case, sparked the FIR, with ongoing investigations underway, as confirmed by local police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)