Scindia Slams Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Amid FIR Controversy
Union Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia criticized Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari for allegedly inducing a man to make false claims, stating such actions degrade the political post. An FIR was filed in the Ashoknagar district. BJP's VD Sharma emphasized the universality of the law for all political parties.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia has sharply criticized Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari following the filing of an FIR against him. The case, registered in the Ashoknagar district, accuses Patwari of persuading a man to falsely claim being fed faeces, an act Scindia condemned as degrading to the dignity of his office.
Addressing reporters in Guna district, Scindia accused the Congress party of undermining national interests both domestically and internationally. He lamented that the alleged actions by Patwari reflect on the party's core values and stressed the importance of integrity in public service, warning against setting a negative precedent for Congress workers.
Echoing commitment to justice, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma vowed that the law applies equally to all, emphasizing no special treatment would be afforded to Patwari or any party figures. An affidavit by Gajraj Lodhi, central to the case, sparked the FIR, with ongoing investigations underway, as confirmed by local police authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over Tragic Air India Crash: BJP vs Congress
Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's 'Insensitive' Remarks on Plane Crash
Maharashtra Congress Backs Stir for Farmer Justice
ED attaches Rs 6 crore worth assets of Chhattisgarh Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma and party office in Sukma district: Officials.
Trinamool Congress Demands Unbiased Probe Into Air India Tragedy