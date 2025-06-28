Tensions Rise: Media Freedom Under Siege in Telangana

Tensions escalated in Telangana as BRS activists attacked the office of Mahaa News on Saturday after a debate criticized BRS working president K T Rama Rao. Police confirmed the assault led to property damage and minor staff injuries.

Leading political figures including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the incident, underscoring the essential role of media freedom in democratic societies. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reassured that the government will take strict action against those responsible.

Echoing these sentiments, Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stressed that addressing grievances should occur through lawful means. BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju defended the party, criticizing Mahaa News for alleged slander against BRS leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)