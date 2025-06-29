Democrats Unveil Tactics in Senate Tax Bill Showdown
Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Minority Leader, announced that Democrats will compel the complete verbal reading of the Republican's 940-page tax and spending bill on the Senate floor. This move, highlighting transparency issues, might result in an all-night session to ensure the bill is publicly scrutinized.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a strategic move by the Democrats to demand the full reading of the Republicans' extensive 940-page tax and spending bill on the Senate floor. This action aims to increase transparency by ensuring the public knows the bill's contents.
By forcing the complete verbal reading, Schumer and his Democratic colleagues intend to spotlight what they call the lack of clarity surrounding the bill's details, which Republicans, according to Schumer, have been hesitant to disclose to the public.
In a bid to heighten awareness and accountability, Schumer stated that the Senate could face an all-night session as each page of the lengthy document is read. This unprecedented move underscores the Democratic Party's commitment to informing Americans about significant legislative measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
