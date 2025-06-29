Political Firestorm Erupts After Kolkata Law Student's Alleged Gang Rape

The alleged gang rape of a law student in Kolkata has sparked a significant political controversy in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) of shielding the accused and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This incident follows the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, fueling further outrage.

Political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have staged protests demanding justice for the survivor. The police have arrested three individuals, including the ringleader, and a special investigation team has been deployed to handle the case. A BJP fact-finding committee is set to investigate the incident thoroughly.

TMC leaders have emphasized their commitment to zero tolerance for crimes against women, asserting swift police action. The controversy underscores the complex intersection of politics and public safety, with various factions seeking accountability and justice for the victim of this heinous crime.

