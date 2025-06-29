Left Menu

BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Alleged Gangrape Controversy

The BJP demands the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. With police arrests and ongoing investigations, political factions, including Congress and CPI(M), protest fiercely against the TMC government, accusing corruption and negligence in women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:21 IST
BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Alleged Gangrape Controversy
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This follows an alleged gangrape incident involving a female student at South Calcutta Law College, which has sparked widespread outrage.

Kolkata police have responded by forming a special team to delve into the case, arresting three individuals, including the prime accused. BJP leader Gourav Vallabh vocally questioned the TMC's links to the accused, urging the dismissal of a government seen as failing to protect its women.

The case has escalated into a political battleground, with the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) staging protests. The BJP's fact-finding committee will investigate on-site, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained amidst protests. BJP officials are demanding Mamata Banerjee's apology and resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025