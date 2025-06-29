BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Alleged Gangrape Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This follows an alleged gangrape incident involving a female student at South Calcutta Law College, which has sparked widespread outrage.

Kolkata police have responded by forming a special team to delve into the case, arresting three individuals, including the prime accused. BJP leader Gourav Vallabh vocally questioned the TMC's links to the accused, urging the dismissal of a government seen as failing to protect its women.

The case has escalated into a political battleground, with the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) staging protests. The BJP's fact-finding committee will investigate on-site, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained amidst protests. BJP officials are demanding Mamata Banerjee's apology and resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)