BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Alleged Gangrape Controversy
The BJP demands the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. With police arrests and ongoing investigations, political factions, including Congress and CPI(M), protest fiercely against the TMC government, accusing corruption and negligence in women's safety.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This follows an alleged gangrape incident involving a female student at South Calcutta Law College, which has sparked widespread outrage.
Kolkata police have responded by forming a special team to delve into the case, arresting three individuals, including the prime accused. BJP leader Gourav Vallabh vocally questioned the TMC's links to the accused, urging the dismissal of a government seen as failing to protect its women.
The case has escalated into a political battleground, with the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) staging protests. The BJP's fact-finding committee will investigate on-site, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained amidst protests. BJP officials are demanding Mamata Banerjee's apology and resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Investigation Begins
Water Gun Protests in Europe Draw Attention to Overtourism Crisis
U.N. Chief Calls for Peaceful Protests in U.S.
Demolition Drives Ignite Protests in Delhi Amidst Controversy
CPI Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash