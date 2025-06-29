Left Menu

Senate Republicans Advance Contentious Trump Tax Package

Senate Republicans narrowly passed a key procedural vote to advance President Trump's package of tax cuts, spending reductions, and deportation fund increases. Despite a tense session and some Republican opposition, the vote ended 51-49, moving the package closer to debate by the July Fourth deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:48 IST
Senate Republicans Advance Contentious Trump Tax Package
  • Country:
  • United States

In a highly charged session, Senate Republicans have taken a significant step forward by narrowly passing a procedural vote crucial to President Donald Trump's ambitious tax package, which includes tax cuts and spending reductions. The vote, which concluded late on Saturday, was 51-49, just enough to advance the measure.

Vice President JD Vance was present in case a tie-breaking vote was required, highlighting the tensions in the chamber. Senators paused voting for hours as last-minute negotiations ensued, with two Republican Senators siding with Democrats against the motion.

The passage marks only one milestone in a marathon legislative process, with a full weekend of debates and challenges still ahead as the party races to meet a July Fourth deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025