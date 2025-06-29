Senate Republicans Advance Contentious Trump Tax Package

In a highly charged session, Senate Republicans have taken a significant step forward by narrowly passing a procedural vote crucial to President Donald Trump's ambitious tax package, which includes tax cuts and spending reductions. The vote, which concluded late on Saturday, was 51-49, just enough to advance the measure.

Vice President JD Vance was present in case a tie-breaking vote was required, highlighting the tensions in the chamber. Senators paused voting for hours as last-minute negotiations ensued, with two Republican Senators siding with Democrats against the motion.

The passage marks only one milestone in a marathon legislative process, with a full weekend of debates and challenges still ahead as the party races to meet a July Fourth deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)