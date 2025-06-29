South Korea's Strategic Cabinet Overhaul: New Faces, New Directions

In a strategic reshuffling of leadership, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Koo Yun-cheol, a seasoned policy expert, as the new finance minister. This move highlights the administration's focus on economic innovation and growth.

In addition, Kim Jung-kwan, president of Doosan Enerbility and a recognized leader in the energy industry, has been tapped for the role of industry minister. His appointment signals a recalibration of South Korea's industrial strategies with an eye towards energy resilience and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of South Korea's disease control agency lauded globally for her effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as health minister. Her selection underscores the government's commitment to robust public health policies moving forward.