South Korea's Strategic Cabinet Overhaul: New Faces, New Directions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung nominated key figures for ministerial roles to drive innovation and manage health challenges. Former vice finance minister Koo Yun-cheol will become the finance minister, while Jeong Eun-kyeong, noted for her COVID-19 response, has been appointed health minister. Industry sector leadership also sees a new face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:17 IST
In a strategic reshuffling of leadership, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Koo Yun-cheol, a seasoned policy expert, as the new finance minister. This move highlights the administration's focus on economic innovation and growth.

In addition, Kim Jung-kwan, president of Doosan Enerbility and a recognized leader in the energy industry, has been tapped for the role of industry minister. His appointment signals a recalibration of South Korea's industrial strategies with an eye towards energy resilience and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of South Korea's disease control agency lauded globally for her effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as health minister. Her selection underscores the government's commitment to robust public health policies moving forward.

