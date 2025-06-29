Left Menu

EC to Launch Intensive Bihar Voter Roll Revision Amid Allegations

The Election Commission is set to update the 2003 Bihar electoral roll to assist the state's 4.96 crore voters during a special revision process. This aims to ensure accuracy and prevent ineligible voter enrollments. The exercise, prompted by multiple factors including migration and youth eligibility, will involve house-to-house verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:53 IST
EC to Launch Intensive Bihar Voter Roll Revision Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to upload the 2003 Bihar electoral roll on its website to assist the 4.96 crore voters within it, facilitating their participation in a special intensive revision of the voters' list. This initiative aims to streamline the process for these voters, exempting them from submitting additional documents to verify their identity, place, or date of birth.

In collaboration with Bihar's poll machinery, this operation seeks to ensure a thorough identification procedure for the remaining three crore voters. These individuals will be required to provide one of 11 specified documents to confirm their eligibility. The overhaul intends to create an accurate and inclusive electoral roll, particularly vital ahead of the biennial state elections due this year.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assures that no eligible voter will be excluded, and no ineligible entry will remain. As part of this revision, electoral registration officers will lead house-to-house verifications, with assembly constituencies striving for precise and deceit-free electoral documentation. This strategic revision comes amid opposition claims of data manipulation by the EC in favor of the BJP, underscoring the importance of a transparent and fair electoral process.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025