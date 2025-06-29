EC to Launch Intensive Bihar Voter Roll Revision Amid Allegations

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to upload the 2003 Bihar electoral roll on its website to assist the 4.96 crore voters within it, facilitating their participation in a special intensive revision of the voters' list. This initiative aims to streamline the process for these voters, exempting them from submitting additional documents to verify their identity, place, or date of birth.

In collaboration with Bihar's poll machinery, this operation seeks to ensure a thorough identification procedure for the remaining three crore voters. These individuals will be required to provide one of 11 specified documents to confirm their eligibility. The overhaul intends to create an accurate and inclusive electoral roll, particularly vital ahead of the biennial state elections due this year.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assures that no eligible voter will be excluded, and no ineligible entry will remain. As part of this revision, electoral registration officers will lead house-to-house verifications, with assembly constituencies striving for precise and deceit-free electoral documentation. This strategic revision comes amid opposition claims of data manipulation by the EC in favor of the BJP, underscoring the importance of a transparent and fair electoral process.